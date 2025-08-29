© 2025 WFAE

Sunday early voting in Davidson and Union counties voted down for 2025 municipal elections

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:33 PM EDT
In-person early voting location in Lewisville, North Carolina.
David Ford
/
WFDD
An in-person early voting location at the public library in Lewisville, North Carolina.

Two North Carolina counties will not be offering Sunday early voting during the upcoming municipal elections.

The State Board of Elections has voted to approve early voting plans submitted by the majority members of the Davidson and Union county boards. Those plans did not include Sunday voting. The early voting plans that a minority of the members from those same boards proposed did include Sunday voting.

Under state law, when a county board of elections fails to unanimously approve an early voting plan, the State Board of Elections is responsible for adopting a plan for that county.

According to Patrick Gannon with the State Board of Elections, the process has been in place for years. In an email response, he says Sunday voting has always been optional and is determined by each county's board.
David Ford
David Ford

Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
