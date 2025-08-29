Teacher vacancies lowest in years

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

A week into the new school year, CMS has 198 teacher vacancies left to fill — a 98% staffing rate that officials say is the best the district has seen at this point in years.

The district started the school year with 67 fewer vacancies than last year, and 307 fewer than the year before, when there were more than 500 unfilled teaching positions at the start of the year.

CMS did cut 40 vacant positions from the budget during last year’s budget process but has also pointed to success from various recruitment strategies — including efforts to link teachers to affordable housing and a boost in the local teacher salary supplement.