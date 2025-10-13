Carolina Panthers win again, largely on Dowdle's running strength

Last week, Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle put up over 200 yards of offense in a win against the Miami Dolphins. On Sunday, he did it again against the Dallas Cowboys to help the Panthers to 30-27 win, giving the team a .500 record for the first time since 2021.

"Like I've been saying all week, the main thing, just wanted to get that win, big, big for me, but also big for the organization, you know, getting the .500 and protecting the home field 3-0 at home, so just gotta continue to keep building, but definitely was huge getting that win," he said.

The Panthers visit the winless New York Jets on Sunday.