NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers win again, largely on Dowdle's running strength

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 13, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT

Last week, Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle put up over 200 yards of offense in a win against the Miami Dolphins. On Sunday, he did it again against the Dallas Cowboys to help the Panthers to 30-27 win, giving the team a .500 record for the first time since 2021.

"Like I've been saying all week, the main thing, just wanted to get that win, big, big for me, but also big for the organization, you know, getting the .500 and protecting the home field 3-0 at home, so just gotta continue to keep building, but definitely was huge getting that win," he said.

The Panthers visit the winless New York Jets on Sunday.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
