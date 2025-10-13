CMPD investigating two deadly shootings in Charlotte

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating two deadly shootings - one Sunday night in north Charlotte and another Monday morning near SouthPark. Police say they responded to a call for assault at about 7 pm Sunday at a shopping center on Beatties Ford Road, where they found one man inside a business there with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on the scene. CMPD says the victim was not an employee.

No information on the circumstances has been released nor has any suspect information. Police are asking members of the public who may know more to call the tip line at 704-432-8477.

Monday morning, CMPD said they’re investigating another deadly shooting on Barclay Downs Drive near SouthPark mall. That shooting was at an apartment complex just after 7 am. Police found a woman dead at the scene. No other information was released.