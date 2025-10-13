© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD investigating two deadly shootings in Charlotte

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 13, 2025 at 10:25 AM EDT

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating two deadly shootings - one Sunday night in north Charlotte and another Monday morning near SouthPark. Police say they responded to a call for assault at about 7 pm Sunday at a shopping center on Beatties Ford Road, where they found one man inside a business there with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead on the scene. CMPD says the victim was not an employee.

No information on the circumstances has been released nor has any suspect information. Police are asking members of the public who may know more to call the tip line at 704-432-8477.

Monday morning, CMPD said they’re investigating another deadly shooting on Barclay Downs Drive near SouthPark mall. That shooting was at an apartment complex just after 7 am. Police found a woman dead at the scene. No other information was released.

Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
