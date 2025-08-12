South Carolina GOP lawmaker facing child sex abuse material charges resigns

A South Carolina Republican lawmaker arrested on charges of distributing child sexual abuse material has resigned from the state House.

Rep. RJ May’s resignation letter, dated Thursday, was received by House leaders Monday, according to The Associated Press. In it, the Lexington County Republican said stepping down was “in the best interests of my family and constituents."

Prosecutors say May, 39, used the screen name “joebidennnn69” to exchange more than 200 files of children engaged in sex acts over a five-day period in spring 2024, using his home Wi-Fi and cellphone. He has been held without bond in the Edgefield County jail since his June arrest on 10 felony counts. Each charge carries a possible five-to-20-year prison sentence.

May, a political consultant first elected in 2020, helped found the conservative House Freedom Caucus. His resignation clears the way for a special election to fill his District 88 seat before the legislature reconvenes in January.