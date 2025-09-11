© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Supreme Court allows transgender student to use bathroom in S.C. school

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:29 AM EDT

The Supreme Court rejected a request Wednesday by South Carolina officials to bar a transgender boy from using the boys' restrooms at his school.

The court denied an emergency request filed by the state, which has recently enacted measures aimed at forcing schools to bar transgender students from using restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

The brief order stressed that the decision "is not a ruling on the merits of the legal issues presented in the litigation." The ruling only applies to the one student.

South Carolina legislators have sought to restrict transgender bathroom access by including language in budget bills that withdraws funding for schools that do not comply with their demands.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports