Supreme Court allows transgender student to use bathroom in S.C. school

The Supreme Court rejected a request Wednesday by South Carolina officials to bar a transgender boy from using the boys' restrooms at his school.

The court denied an emergency request filed by the state, which has recently enacted measures aimed at forcing schools to bar transgender students from using restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

The brief order stressed that the decision "is not a ruling on the merits of the legal issues presented in the litigation." The ruling only applies to the one student.

South Carolina legislators have sought to restrict transgender bathroom access by including language in budget bills that withdraws funding for schools that do not comply with their demands.