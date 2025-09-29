Unaffiliated Charlotte candidate to appear on District 3 ballot

An unaffiliated Charlotte City Council candidate will appear on ballots in November in District 3. The Charlotte Observer reports Robin Emmons was the only unaffiliated candidate who collected enough signatures to qualify by the Sept. 19 deadline, according to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections. Candidates who are not registered with a political party must collect signatures from 1.5% of registered district voters in order to get onto the ballot. She’ll face Democrat Joi Mayo and Republican James Bowers in the general election on Nov. 4. The winner will replace ousted Councilwoman Tiawana Brown, who lost in the primary.