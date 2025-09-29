© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers shocked in blowout loss

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Quarterback Bryce Young in 2023's training camp
Carolina Panthers
/
Myicha Drakeford
Quarterback Bryce Young in 2023's training camp

Just a week after looking like they were on the right track in a blowout win over Atlanta, the Carolina Panthers looked like a completely different team on Sunday and were blown out themselves in a 42-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Coach Dave Canales said after the game, he’s looking inward for answers.

“When it’s a full team effort like this, um, I have to put that on myself. I have to look at how I’m preparing the team, how we’re going about our work. I have to look at that and compete to find an edge to get these guys to work together, to focus," he said.

The Panthers now stand at 1-3 on the season. They’ll host the Miami Dolphins Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain