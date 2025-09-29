Carolina Panthers shocked in blowout loss

Just a week after looking like they were on the right track in a blowout win over Atlanta, the Carolina Panthers looked like a completely different team on Sunday and were blown out themselves in a 42-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Coach Dave Canales said after the game, he’s looking inward for answers.

“When it’s a full team effort like this, um, I have to put that on myself. I have to look at how I’m preparing the team, how we’re going about our work. I have to look at that and compete to find an edge to get these guys to work together, to focus," he said.

The Panthers now stand at 1-3 on the season. They’ll host the Miami Dolphins Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.