Some national parks facilities impacted by shutdowns, some NC-based fed employees furloughed

The North Carolina Office of State Human Resources says the federal government shutdown means 200 state employees will be furloughed starting today. The employees would be placed on leave without pay until the shutdown ends, though health coverage will continue through October. Federal Court in the state will continue to operate. According to the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts, they’re funded through Friday, though staff will work without pay.

WLOS in Asheville reports some National Parks like the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park could also be impacted. An Interior Department contingency plan posted last night says. Open-air sites will remain open to the public, but buildings that require staffing, such as visitor centers will be closed.