Sheriff McFadden defends potential collaboration with Da Baby

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden on Tuesday pushed back against criticism for pursuing a potential collaboration with rapper Da Baby. On Monday, he posted a photo with Da Baby in his office and said they’re looking to work together. McFadden brushed off Da Baby’s past arrests and said he’ll meet with anyone interested in helping with issues like violence, suicide and mental health. McFadden also said the Sheriff’s Office was not involved with a music video that Da Baby shot on the Blue Line light rail last month reenacting Iryna Zarutska’s killing with actors.