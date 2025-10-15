CLT airport won't air Noem's partisan TSA ads

Airports across the country have received a video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the federal government shutdown. Many, including Charlotte Douglas International Airport, have chosen not to play the message. CLT Airport officials say local law and airport policy prohibit airing the partisan message. A spokesperson also said the Transportation Security Administration doesn’t own the monitors at Charlotte's security checkpoints, adding that “digital screens owned by CLT are designated for static content that helps people find their way around, provides essential travel information and promotes CLT’s revenue-generating services.”