Bilodeau unseats Washam in Cornelius mayoral race

Former town commissioner Denis Bilodeau was elected Tuesday as mayor of Cornelius, unseating longtime incumbent Woody Washam in a race marked by concerns over growth, traffic congestion and the town's direction.

Bilodeau declared victory at Old Town Public House, where he celebrated with supporters. He secured 43.8% of the vote, compared with Washam’s 36.8%. The two were separated by 508 votes. A third candidate, Kenny Campbell, received 19.2%.

The victory comes two years after Bilodeau narrowly lost to Washam by just five votes. This year, Bilodeau campaigned on a promise of "urgent action" on transportation and infrastructure, arguing on his campaign website that road improvements have lagged behind development.

Bilodeau has lived in Cornelius for 24 years and previously served three terms as a town commissioner, including one as mayor pro tem. He recently retired from the insurance industry and has held leadership roles with community organizations, including the Cain Center for the Arts and the Rotary Club of North Mecklenburg.

Washam, a lifelong Cornelius resident, has served as mayor since 2017. He previously spent nearly 50 years in banking and was first elected to the town commission in 2013.

During his tenue, Washam emphasized fiscal restraint and keeping Cornelius' tax rate among the lowest in the region. Among the accomplishment he listed on his campaign website were maintained a AAA bond rating for the town, expanding support for police and fire services and helping to open the Cain Center for the Arts without debt.

He also formed the Mayor's Affordable Housing Committee, which led to the creation of the Cornelius Community Development Corporation.

Bilodeau and the newly elected town board will be sworn in next month.