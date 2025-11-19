© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

S.C. near-total abortion ban fails to advance

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 19, 2025 at 9:50 AM EST

A near-total abortion ban for South Carolina failed to advance after a majority of a committee’s Republican state senators declined to cast a vote. The State newspaper reports Four Republican senators abstained on the final vote after several amendments to remove the bill’s most severe measures failed during a hearing Tuesday afternoon. The bill had very little support from state senators, and advocates from both sides of the abortion debate said its proposals went too far.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
