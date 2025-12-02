Second longtime Mecklenburg commissioner not seeking reelection

There will be more changes coming to the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. WSOC reports that District 1 representative Elaine Powell will not seek a fifth term. Powell, who represents North Mecklenburg, said she will serve out the remainder of her term but will not file for reelection.

Her announcement follows that of Commissioner Laura Meier, who said in November she would not seek another term. Meier, the District 5 representative, said it was time to “pass the torch to a new generation of leaders.”

Their departures mean at least two seats on the nine-member board will be open in next year’s elections.