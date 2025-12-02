© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Second longtime Mecklenburg commissioner not seeking reelection

WFAE
Published December 2, 2025 at 10:53 AM EST

There will be more changes coming to the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. WSOC reports that District 1 representative Elaine Powell will not seek a fifth term. Powell, who represents North Mecklenburg, said she will serve out the remainder of her term but will not file for reelection.

Her announcement follows that of Commissioner Laura Meier, who said in November she would not seek another term. Meier, the District 5 representative, said it was time to “pass the torch to a new generation of leaders.”

Their departures mean at least two seats on the nine-member board will be open in next year’s elections.
Politics