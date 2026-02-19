© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

South Carolina budget proposal includes 2% raise for state employees

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 19, 2026 at 9:58 AM EST

South Carolina state employees would receive a 2% across-the-board pay raise under a budget proposal from the House Ways and Means Committee.

The roughly $15 billion spending plan cleared the committee Wednesday and now heads to the full House, where debate is scheduled to begin March 9.

The proposed raise would cost about $67 million annually. In recent years, lawmakers approved lump-sum raises for lower-paid workers while employees higher on the pay scale received percentage-based increases.

The proposal also includes an additional $33 million each year to support the state health insurance plan. Lawmakers say the funding would prevent premium increases for members of the plan for the 13th consecutive year.
Woody Cain
