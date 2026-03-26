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NEWS BRIEFS

State to open center for feedback on I-77 South toll lane project

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 26, 2026 at 7:46 AM EDT

North Carolina officials plan to open a new “Community Engagement Center” where residents can share feedback on the proposed I‑77 South toll lane project. The plan has drawn backlash from several historically Black neighborhoods in Charlotte, where homes and parks could be demolished to make way for the project.

State transportation officials say the center will open Monday, March 30, on Morehead Street across from the Wesley Heights neighborhood.

The center will be open for drop-in visits Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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