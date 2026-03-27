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NEWS BRIEFS

Former sheriff candidate Ricky Robbins named chief deputy in Mecklenburg County

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:04 AM EDT

Former Mecklenburg County sheriff candidate Ricky Robbins is joining the agency’s leadership team as chief deputy, effective April 1.

Sheriff Garry McFadden defeated Robbins in the Democratic primary, winning 33 percent of the vote to Robbins’ 31 percent. Two other candidates also ran.

No Republican filed to run for the office, effectively making the Democratic primary the deciding race. About 2,700 votes separated the top two candidates.

Robbins brings more than 40 years of law enforcement experience to his new role.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports