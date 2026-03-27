Former sheriff candidate Ricky Robbins named chief deputy in Mecklenburg County

Former Mecklenburg County sheriff candidate Ricky Robbins is joining the agency’s leadership team as chief deputy, effective April 1.

Sheriff Garry McFadden defeated Robbins in the Democratic primary, winning 33 percent of the vote to Robbins’ 31 percent. Two other candidates also ran.

No Republican filed to run for the office, effectively making the Democratic primary the deciding race. About 2,700 votes separated the top two candidates.

Robbins brings more than 40 years of law enforcement experience to his new role.