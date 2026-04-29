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NEWS BRIEFS

May Day march in east Charlotte to highlight worker, immigrant rights

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published April 29, 2026 at 7:32 PM EDT
A street sign for Central Avenue.
Ely Portillo
/
WFAE
A street sign for Central Avenue.

A May Day march focused on workers’ and immigrant rights is planned for Friday in east Charlotte.

The International Workers’ Day march will launch at 5:30 p.m. along Central Avenue. Organizers include local unions and nonprofit groups such as the Charlotte-Metrolina Labor Council, Action NC, CharlotteEAST and Carolina Migrant Network.

Daniela Andrade with Carolina Migrant Network says many people are feeling the weight of recent policy decisions at both the state and national level.

“There’s so much at stake for communities and a lot of people are really coming out and expressing how confusing and also frustrating it is,” Andrade said.

The event will conclude with food from local restaurants, music and opportunities to connect with local organizations working in the community.
Race & Equity
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger