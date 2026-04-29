May Day march in east Charlotte to highlight worker, immigrant rights

A May Day march focused on workers’ and immigrant rights is planned for Friday in east Charlotte.

The International Workers’ Day march will launch at 5:30 p.m. along Central Avenue. Organizers include local unions and nonprofit groups such as the Charlotte-Metrolina Labor Council, Action NC, CharlotteEAST and Carolina Migrant Network.

Daniela Andrade with Carolina Migrant Network says many people are feeling the weight of recent policy decisions at both the state and national level.

“There’s so much at stake for communities and a lot of people are really coming out and expressing how confusing and also frustrating it is,” Andrade said.

The event will conclude with food from local restaurants, music and opportunities to connect with local organizations working in the community.