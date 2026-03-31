Calls for resignation follow Gaston school board member’s social media post
Some community members are calling for the dismissal and resignation of Gaston County School Board member Tod Kinlaw following a controversial social media post about the Islamic faith.
WSOC reports leaders from the Islamic Center of Charlotte and the NAACP have criticized the post, which described Islam as a “satanic cult.”
The post, which has since been deleted, also labeled Allah as “Satan” and Muhammad as a “false prophet,” according to the report.
Kinlaw acknowledged creating the post but defended it as an exercise of his constitutional rights.