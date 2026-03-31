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NEWS BRIEFS

Calls for resignation follow Gaston school board member’s social media post

WFAE
Published March 31, 2026 at 8:22 AM EDT

Some community members are calling for the dismissal and resignation of Gaston County School Board member Tod Kinlaw following a controversial social media post about the Islamic faith.

WSOC reports leaders from the Islamic Center of Charlotte and the NAACP have criticized the post, which described Islam as a “satanic cult.”

The post, which has since been deleted, also labeled Allah as “Satan” and Muhammad as a “false prophet,” according to the report.

Kinlaw acknowledged creating the post but defended it as an exercise of his constitutional rights.
Politics