South Carolina AG urges pause on state gas tax as prices climb

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is calling on legislative leaders to suspend the state’s gas sales tax as fuel prices continue to rise.

Wilson wants the state to pause collection of its 28-cent-per-gallon gas tax for at least 30 days, citing higher prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The national average price for gasoline has reached 4 dollars a gallon.

In a statement, Wilson — who is running for governor — said a temporary suspension of the tax would provide immediate relief.

“A short pause on the state gas tax is common sense — a targeted step that puts money back in the hands of families right now while we work on long-term solutions,” Wilson said.