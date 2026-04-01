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NEWS BRIEFS

South Carolina AG urges pause on state gas tax as prices climb

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 1, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT
Less than 15% of oil and gas production occurs on federal lands.
Engin_Akyurt
/
Pixabay
Less than 15% of oil and gas production occurs on federal lands.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is calling on legislative leaders to suspend the state’s gas sales tax as fuel prices continue to rise.

Wilson wants the state to pause collection of its 28-cent-per-gallon gas tax for at least 30 days, citing higher prices driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The national average price for gasoline has reached 4 dollars a gallon.

In a statement, Wilson — who is running for governor — said a temporary suspension of the tax would provide immediate relief.

“A short pause on the state gas tax is common sense — a targeted step that puts money back in the hands of families right now while we work on long-term solutions,” Wilson said.
Politics
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.