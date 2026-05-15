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Carolina Panthers will play in three primetime games

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published May 15, 2026 at 3:16 PM EDT
Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Teams in the NFL released their schedules for the upcoming season Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers collaborated with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department bomb squad in their release video.

Teams in the NFL released their schedules for the upcoming season Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers collaborated with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department bomb squad in their release video.

The Panthers will have three primetime games, the most since the 2016 season when they played five games with a national TV audience. Carolina will begin the regular season on Sept. 13 at Bank of America Stadium and will take on the Chicago Bears.

Carolina’s first primetime game of the season will also be at home and they’ll take on the Detroit Lions for a Sunday Night Football matchup on Oct. 4. The Sunday night game will be the first time since 2016.

The Panthers are coming off their first NFC South title in nearly a decade and that win also granted them a playoff berth. Last year the Panthers swept the division rival Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta will be the first divisional game on the road for a Week 2 matchup.

Before the regular season gets underway, the Panthers will head to the Football Hall of Fame in Canton to take on the Arizona Cardinals on August 6th
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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.