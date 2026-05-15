Carolina Panthers will play in three primetime games
Teams in the NFL released their schedules for the upcoming season Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers collaborated with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department bomb squad in their release video.
The Panthers will have three primetime games, the most since the 2016 season when they played five games with a national TV audience. Carolina will begin the regular season on Sept. 13 at Bank of America Stadium and will take on the Chicago Bears.
The aftermath @Ticketmaster | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/2xhpRLMNOg— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 15, 2026
Carolina’s first primetime game of the season will also be at home and they’ll take on the Detroit Lions for a Sunday Night Football matchup on Oct. 4. The Sunday night game will be the first time since 2016.
PRIME TIME PANTHERS pic.twitter.com/JMtvbwDMfP— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 15, 2026
The Panthers are coming off their first NFC South title in nearly a decade and that win also granted them a playoff berth. Last year the Panthers swept the division rival Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta will be the first divisional game on the road for a Week 2 matchup.
Before the regular season gets underway, the Panthers will head to the Football Hall of Fame in Canton to take on the Arizona Cardinals on August 6th