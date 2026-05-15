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House Ethics Committee confirms it’s investigating Rep. Chuck Edwards for alleged sexual harassment

BPR News | By Felicia Sonmez,
Jose Sandoval
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:26 PM EDT
President Donald Trump with Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) in Swannanoa on Oct. 21, 2024.
Gerard Albert III
/
BPR News
President Donald Trump with Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) in Swannanoa on Oct. 21, 2024.

The House Ethics Committee publicly confirmed that it is investigating Rep. Chuck Edwards, amid reports of alleged inappropriate behavior by the Republican congressman toward female staff members.

“The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), is reviewing allegations that Representative Chuck Edwards may have created or fostered a hostile work environment and engaged in sexual harassment in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct,” the committee said in a statement Thursday.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” the statement continued. “No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules.”

Late last month, Axios first reported that Edwards was under investigation, citing three people with knowledge of the probe. The news outlet later reported on the details of Edwards’s alleged behavior. BPR has not independently confirmed the allegations.

Edwards has denied any misconduct and called the allegations “horseshit” in an interview with The Assembly. In a statement Friday, he said he would cooperate with the investigation.

“As I have stated, I welcome any investigation and plan to comply fully with the Committee,” Edwards said. “I am confident the investigation will expose the facts, not politically motivated fiction."

Edwards is facing Democrat Jamie Ager in the battle to represent North Carolina’s 11th District, which includes most of western North Carolina.
Felicia Sonmez
Felicia Sonmez is a reporter covering growth and development for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
See stories by Felicia Sonmez
Jose Sandoval
Jose Sandoval is the afternoon host and reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
See stories by Jose Sandoval