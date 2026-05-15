House Ethics Committee confirms it’s investigating Rep. Chuck Edwards for alleged sexual harassment

The House Ethics Committee publicly confirmed that it is investigating Rep. Chuck Edwards, amid reports of alleged inappropriate behavior by the Republican congressman toward female staff members.

“The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), is reviewing allegations that Representative Chuck Edwards may have created or fostered a hostile work environment and engaged in sexual harassment in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct,” the committee said in a statement Thursday .

“The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred,” the statement continued. “No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules.”

Late last month, Axios first reported that Edwards was under investigation, citing three people with knowledge of the probe. The news outlet later reported on the details of Edwards’s alleged behavior. BPR has not independently confirmed the allegations.

Edwards has denied any misconduct and called the allegations “horseshit” in an interview with The Assembly . In a statement Friday, he said he would cooperate with the investigation.

“As I have stated, I welcome any investigation and plan to comply fully with the Committee,” Edwards said. “I am confident the investigation will expose the facts, not politically motivated fiction."