SC Gov. calls legislature back for gerrymandering session

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued an executive order calling state lawmakers back for a special session to address redrawing the state’s congressional map. The session begins Friday morning at 11 am. McMaster’s order comes after the Republican-led state Senate backed away from a plan to redraw the districts ahead of the midterms. Republicans could eliminate the state’s only Democratic-leaning district, held by Congressman Jim Clyburn, though some have warned doing so could unintentionally create more competitive districts for Democrats.