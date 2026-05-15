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NEWS BRIEFS

SC Gov. calls legislature back for gerrymandering session

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published May 15, 2026 at 8:24 AM EDT

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued an executive order calling state lawmakers back for a special session to address redrawing the state’s congressional map. The session begins Friday morning at 11 am. McMaster’s order comes after the Republican-led state Senate backed away from a plan to redraw the districts ahead of the midterms. Republicans could eliminate the state’s only Democratic-leaning district, held by Congressman Jim Clyburn, though some have warned doing so could unintentionally create more competitive districts for Democrats.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports