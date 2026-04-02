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Affordability dominates first South Carolina GOP governor debate

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 2, 2026 at 7:45 AM EDT
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South Carolina flag

Most of South Carolina’s Republican candidates for governor met Wednesday night in Newberry for their first debate of the campaign, focusing heavily on affordability in one of the nation’s fastest-growing states.

When asked about the top issue facing South Carolina, several candidates pointed to the rising cost of living and proposed different approaches to rein it in.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman called for broad government reforms, while State Sen. Josh Kimbrell said eliminating the state income tax is key to continued growth.

Kimbrell said states with strong population growth have followed a similar path. “Every state in this country that’s grown rapidly — Texas, Florida, Tennessee — has done so without an income tax,” Kimbrell said. “I’m the only person on the stage who has introduced that in the Legislature of South Carolina. I will eliminate the income tax.”

Attorney General Alan Wilson said he supports a similar direction as Norman and Kimbrell, calling for a South Carolina “DOGE-style” effort aimed at reforming state government.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace focused on energy costs, saying South Carolina residents should not shoulder the financial burden of expanding data centers. “We cannot allow South Carolina residents to pay a single dime of energy costs for data centers that are coming into the state,” Mace said. “It’s too unaffordable.”

Lt. Gov. Pam Evette and businessman Rom Reddy did not participate in the debate.

The next debate in the series is scheduled for April 21 in Charleston.
Tags
Politics South Carolina2026 Election
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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