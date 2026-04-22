SC GOP governor hopefuls debate abortion, AI data centers at College of Charleston

All six Republican candidates for South Carolina governor appeared Tuesday night at the College of Charleston for the second of three scheduled debates ahead of the June primary.

Lt. Gov. Pam Evette, who skipped the first debate, was asked about a state Senate bill that would replace South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban with a near-total ban from the moment of conception. Evette said she would oppose such a measure if elected governor.

“If a bill like that showed up on my desk, I would veto it as your next governor,” Evette said. “I am very happy with the heartbeat bill, and that is a road that has gone a little too far.”

Isle of Palms businessman Rom Reddy, who also skipped the first debate, responded to a question about artificial intelligence data centers across South Carolina. Reddy said he opposes efforts to recruit them to the state.

“These guys have no idea what they’re doing,” Reddy said. “Trying to cut deals with data centers will be another boondoggle like Scout Motors, battery plants, the solar plant there in Rock Hill. All of these — it’s a disaster. Don’t do it.”

The third and final debate is scheduled for May 26 at Wofford College in Spartanburg.