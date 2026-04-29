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NEWS BRIEFS

Kannapolis plans major cut to CK Rider bus funding

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 29, 2026 at 8:05 AM EDT

Kannapolis plans to cut about 50% of its funding for the CK Rider bus system it shares with Concord, a move approved as part of a strategic plan by the Kannapolis City Council on Monday.

The proposed reduction drew concern during the council’s public comment period. Cabarrus Health Alliance CEO Erin Shoe urged council members to pause the cuts, saying many residents rely on the bus system to reach the health department.

“The current system is not perfect and is in need of reform, but please do not remove a piece of the puzzle until we are able to replace it or feel confident with changes,” Shoe said.

Under the plan, Kannapolis would reduce its annual spending on CK Rider from $1.5 million to just over $730,000. The changes include eliminating one of the system’s four routes and modifying another.

City leaders say the goal is to make the bus system more efficient and cost-effective. Council member Naomi Hatchell, one of two new members elected last year along with Mayor Doug Wilson, said lengthy commutes remain a concern.

“I don’t think someone should have to work a 10-hour shift at Amazon and then ride for an hour and a half or two hours to get home,” Hatchell said.

The plan also shifts a greater share of CK Rider’s costs to Concord, based on service hours. The changes are scheduled to take effect this summer.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain