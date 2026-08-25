Graham, Norman make final pitches before GOP Senate runoff

U.S. Sen. Darline Graham and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman made their closing arguments to South Carolina Republican voters ahead of Tuesday's U.S. Senate runoff election.

Darline Graham and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman made their closing arguments to South Carolina Republican voters ahead of Tuesday's U.S. Senate runoff election.

Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, was appointed to serve out his term and has the endorsements of President Donald Trump and Gov. Henry McMaster.

At a news conference Monday, Graham was asked about a debate gaffe in which she responded to a question about Taiwan by saying, "National security is not my thing."

"I've gone around this entire state talking to as many people as I possibly can, and you know how many of them brought up Taiwan or national security? Not one," Graham said. "They're talking about the rising cost of health care and affordability, so that's what's important to me."

Norman, who represents South Carolina's 5th Congressional District, including his hometown of Rock Hill, argued at one of his final campaign events that his experience sets him apart from Graham.

"She has no record and she's an unknown," Norman said. "The big thing, she's being financed 100% by the Washington elite and the lobbyists. My money comes from people in South Carolina, who I will represent."

Norman made the remarks in an interview with WCIV.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November.

