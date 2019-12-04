Analysis: Tepper's Firing Of Panthers Coach Rivera With 4 Games Left 'Unusual'

WFAE "Morning Edition" host Lisa Worf and Charlotte Observer sports columnist Scott Fowler talk about the firing of Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

After nearly nine seasons, 76 wins and a Super Bowl appearance, the Ron Rivera era is over for the Carolina Panthers. Owner David Tepper fired Rivera, the head coach, on Tuesday, saying he "just thought it was time given the way things have gone the last two seasons."

Rivera was the most successful coach in Panthers history, and Rivera was well-liked in Charlotte.

Charlotte Observer sports columnist Scott Fowler joins WFAE "Morning Edition" host Lisa Worf to discuss Rivera's firing.

