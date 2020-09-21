Charlotte Symphony Announces Fall Series With Streaming, In-Person Concerts

After canceling its spring and summer seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Charlotte Symphony will be back on the concert stage beginning this month with what it calls a "reimagined" fall season.

That includes four virtual concerts without audiences streamed from the Knight Theatre uptown and a return to live in-person music with a six-concert outdoor series at NoDa Brewing.

The revised schedule replaces the previously announced season through December. The Charlotte Symphony says it hopes to phase in live indoor concerts as restrictions on large gatherings are relaxed.

CEO David Fisk says the symphony's own surveys and response to online programming shows people are eager the fall season.

"There's a huge hunger for people to be able to hear music live, and to be able to support their local musicians," Fisk said. "What our own musicians were doing themselves, on their own initiative, over the summer, showed that demand.

"Our goal is for music to bring people back together again, for it to provide them with some relief and release a lot of stress we're dealing with every day."

See the full schedule and programs here.