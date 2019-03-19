CMPD Charges Man With Indecent Liberties, Kidnapping Of Child

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have charged Animir Roberts, 22, with Indecent Liberties with a Child and First Degree Kidnapping.

According to CMPD, a 12-year-old boy waved down an officer Saturday evening. The boy told the officer that while walking on a wooded trail along Tuckaseegee Road, he was approached by a man who tried to force him deeper into the woods and then touched him inappropriately.

The victim was able to push and get away from Roberts and locate a police officer. CMPD says it quickly located and arrested Roberts.