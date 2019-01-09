Cross Charlotte Trail Falls $77 Million Short, Will Not Be Completed

  • The $38 million of bond money available won't be enough to complete the 26-mile trail, leaving more than 10 miles unfunded.
    Tasnim Shamma

A major greenway project that's been in the works for six years in Charlotte is around $77 million short. 

City council learned Monday that the $38 million of bond money available won't be enough to complete the 26-mile (42-kilometer) Cross Charlotte Trail. More than 10 miles (16 kilometers) are unfunded, including segments that would run through densely populated areas in the northeast.

City Manager Marcus Jones said cost estimates hadn't accounted for how much more expensive it was to build the trail in areas that are already developed.

The shortfall leaves the future of the trail in doubt. One proposal would have the city convince or require developers to build the unfunded portions of the trail as they redevelop land along the planned route.

