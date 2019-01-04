Curtis Harding, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

By 2 hours ago
  • JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP/Getty Images

At the start of Day 2 at this year's Newport Folk Festival, Curtis Harding lit up the Fort stage with what he calls "slop 'n' soul," a soul-rock hybrid that woke up the crowd. Based in Atlanta, Harding has deep experience as a singer, songwriter and guitarist who uses the conventions of soul to look forward, not back. His powerful set included tracks from his two albums: the great Face Your Fear (one of NPR Music's 10 Best R&B Albums of 2017) and Soul Power, his 2014 debut.

SET LIST:

  • "The Drive"

  • "Go As You Are"

  • "Next Time"

  • "Drive My Car"

  • "On and On"

  • "Till the End"

  • "Ghost of You"

  • "Freedom"

  • "Keep On Shining"

  • "Need Your Love"

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.