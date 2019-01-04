Curtis Harding, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

At the start of Day 2 at this year's Newport Folk Festival, Curtis Harding lit up the Fort stage with what he calls "slop 'n' soul," a soul-rock hybrid that woke up the crowd. Based in Atlanta, Harding has deep experience as a singer, songwriter and guitarist who uses the conventions of soul to look forward, not back. His powerful set included tracks from his two albums: the great Face Your Fear (one of NPR Music's 10 Best R&B Albums of 2017) and Soul Power, his 2014 debut.



SET LIST:

"The Drive"

"Go As You Are"

"Next Time"

"Drive My Car"

"On and On"

"Till the End"

"Ghost of You"

"Freedom"

"Keep On Shining"

"Need Your Love"