EPA Changes Rule For How Utilities Handle Coal Ash Wastewater

By 1 hour ago
  • Coal ash belmont
    The Allen Steam Station is among the Duke Energy sites that could see a change in its disposal of wastewater.
    Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation

The Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a new rule for how coal-fired power plants can dispose of wastewater contaminated with coal ash, which could change how a number of Duke Energy’s North Carolina plants handle the substance.

The new EPA rule is a revision of a 2015 rule from the Obama Administration EPA. Utilities would now be able to use cheaper technologies to handle their coal ash wastewater -- water used to clean smokestacks -- as well as clear out coal ash that collects in furnaces, known as bottom ash.

The EPA says utilities would save about $140 million with the rule change.

Frank Holleman of the Southern Environmental Law Center, which has sued Duke Energy multiple times over its handling of coal ash, says the utility has to decide how it will handle its coal ash wastewater.

"Are they going to protect our waterways in North Carolina, and our drinking water, by adhering to the limits and putting in place and operating the technology to comply with the limits of the 2015 rule?" Holleman asked. "Or are they going to instead seek to take advantage of this rollback?"

A spokesperson for Duke Energy said the utility likely won’t be impacted by the new rule, because it invested more than $1 billion in new technologies to filter wastewater to comply with the stricter 2015 rule.

Meanwhile, Holleman says Duke Energy’s Mayo Plant in Roxboro already uses a closed system that doesn’t create wastewater as it cleans out coal ash. Duke could install that system at its other sites, he said -- including the Marshall and Allen Steam Stations near Charlotte.

Holleman said he expects the new rule to be challenged in court, and says it may not go into effect until after the election.

Want to read all of WFAE’s best news each day? Sign up for our daily newsletter, The Frequency, to have our top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

 

Tags: 
Top News
Coal Ash
Duke Energy

Related Content

At Hearing In Belmont, Coal Ash Plans Draw Both Questions And Praise From Residents

By Feb 28, 2020
activist and Belmont resident Amy Brown.
Michael Falero / WFAE

About 45 residents showed up for a public hearing Thursday night in Belmont. They asked questions about Duke's plans to transfer coal ash from the Allen Steam Station to new, lined landfills.

DEQ Plans Hearings On Duke's Coal Ash Removal Plans At 10 Sites

By Jan 15, 2020
Residents held up signs naming the different heavy metals found in coal ash.
David Boraks / WFAE

State environmental regulators will hold a series of public hearings in February on plans to excavate coal ash at six Duke Energy plants around the state, including plants on Lake Norman and Lake Wylie, and to recycle ash at four other sites. 

Judge OKs Settlement On Duke Energy Coal Ash Cleanups

By Feb 5, 2020
Duke Energy's Marshall Plant on Lake Norman has about 32 million tons of coal ash stored on site.
David Boraks / WFAE

A judge in Wake County has approved a settlement between state environmental officials, environmental groups and Duke Energy that requires Duke to dig up nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at six plants around the state.  

Legal Battle Over Duke Energy Coal Ash Ends But Cleanup Has Years To Go

By & Jan 2, 2020
David Boraks / WFAE

Charlotte-based Duke Energy will have to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash from six North Carolina sites — including Allen Steam Station in Belmont — as part of a settlement between the company, the state and several community groups.