'Hateful Language And Racist Slurs' Found On UNC Memorial, Art Installation

A monument and an art installation on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus were vandalized with racist graffiti early Sunday morning.

Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a message to the university Sunday that "hateful language and racist slurs" were found on the Unsung Founders Memorial, which was created to honor the people of color who helped construct the university, as well as an art installation outside of Hanes Art Center.

University Police are investigating the two incidents, which occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Guskiewicz said two people are responsible, one known to be affiliated with the Heirs to the Confederacy. That person will face charges.

The memorial, which is near where a Confederate statue known as "Silent Sam" once stood, has since been cleaned. It is unclear what exactly was written on the memorial.

No updates were provided on the status of the art installation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

