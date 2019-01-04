JCSU Delays Semester Start Due To Mold In Dorms

The start of the spring semester at Johnson C. Smith University has been delayed two weeks while mold is cleaned in some dorms.

Students were scheduled to return to their dorms Friday with classes to begin next Tuesday. In a letter to students released Thursday, JCSU President Clarence Armbrister said dorms will now reopen for the “vast majority” of students January 18th and classes will begin on the 22nd. Armbrister says that will give the school enough time to remove the mold.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff,” Armbrister wrote. “We apologize for the inconvenience our delayed opening will cause but want to ensure our work is comprehensive and thorough. In addition to remediating any suspected mold growth, a focus of our work is deep cleaning and to address any existing water damage that can lead to such issues.”

Armbrister also said students who have already returned to campus will be accommodated in approved housing and that JCSU will offer calendar changes, additional online classes and other support to students because of the delay.