-
Most college students haven’t been in a classroom since spring break. As these students get ready to start college, COVID-19 continues to change the way…
-
Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, are contributing $250,000 to Johnson C. Smith University students to help them overcome financial…
-
Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77.The…
-
Leaders of five Charlotte-area colleges and universities met at Queens University on Wednesday to talk about why higher education costs so much, how to…
-
The start of the spring semester at Johnson C. Smith University has been delayed two weeks while mold is cleaned in some dorms.Students were scheduled to…
-
Two historically black schools in North Carolina have received different news regarding the future of the institutions. The accreditation for Charlotte’s…
-
The City of Charlotte unveiled an initiative Thursday called "Circular Charlotte" with the idea that eliminating waste can also help create jobs.The…
-
Johnson C. Smith University has a new president. Clarence Armbrister joined the university last month. Although he’s spent several years in university…