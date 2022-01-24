The Panthers have a new offensive coordinator
The Panthers were eliminated from NFL playoff contention a few weeks ago, but they’re still making news. Carolina hired Ben McAdoo as the team’s new offensive coordinator.
That comes after a rough season in which Carolina fired then-offensive coordinator Joe Brady with several games left to play.
“Coach (Matt Rhule) was saying he wanted somebody with experience, and McAdoo is 44 years old and he’s been in the league a third of his life — 16 years, including two as a head coach at the New York Giants,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “In New York, he was offensive coordinator before he was head coach, and he took a team that was 28th in points in 2013 and, and two years later they were the top 10. That’s very similar to what Carolina’s facing right now.”
You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.
- There’s a bit more Panthers talk.
- Johnson C. Smith University hired Maurice Flowers as its new football coach.
- The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame inductees this year include several athletes well-known in Charlotte, like the late Sam Mills of the Panthers and former Hornet Muggsy Bogues (who also appeared in the pivitol 1996 movie “Space Jam”), while Red Farmer, Mike Stefanik and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
- There’s some analysis of the UNC Chapel Hill and Davidson basketball teams.
- Local high school basketball teams had to adjust their schedules to accomodate the Charlotte area’s two recent winter weather events.