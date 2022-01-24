The Panthers have a new offensive coordinator

The Panthers were eliminated from NFL playoff contention a few weeks ago, but they’re still making news. Carolina hired Ben McAdoo as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

That comes after a rough season in which Carolina fired then-offensive coordinator Joe Brady with several games left to play.

“Coach (Matt Rhule) was saying he wanted somebody with experience, and McAdoo is 44 years old and he’s been in the league a third of his life — 16 years, including two as a head coach at the New York Giants,” The Charlotte Observer ’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “In New York, he was offensive coordinator before he was head coach, and he took a team that was 28th in points in 2013 and, and two years later they were the top 10. That’s very similar to what Carolina’s facing right now.”

#Panthers target Ben McAdoo as next offensive coordinator https://t.co/Jy0gh9Ph6o — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 21, 2022

