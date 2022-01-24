© 2022 WFAE
Sports
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers have a new offensive coordinator

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published January 24, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST

The Panthers were eliminated from NFL playoff contention a few weeks ago, but they’re still making news. Carolina hired Ben McAdoo as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

That comes after a rough season in which Carolina fired then-offensive coordinator Joe Brady with several games left to play.

“Coach (Matt Rhule) was saying he wanted somebody with experience, and McAdoo is 44 years old and he’s been in the league a third of his life — 16 years, including two as a head coach at the New York Giants,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s Time Out for Sports. “In New York, he was offensive coordinator before he was head coach, and he took a team that was 28th in points in 2013 and, and two years later they were the top 10. That’s very similar to what Carolina’s facing right now.”

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.

  • There’s a bit more Panthers talk. 
  • Johnson C. Smith University hired Maurice Flowers as its new football coach. 
  • The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame inductees this year include several athletes well-known in Charlotte, like the late Sam Mills of the Panthers and former Hornet Muggsy Bogues (who also appeared in the pivitol 1996 movie “Space Jam”), while Red Farmer, Mike Stefanik and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. 
  • There’s some analysis of the UNC Chapel Hill and Davidson basketball teams.
  • Local high school basketball teams had to adjust their schedules to accomodate the Charlotte area’s two recent winter weather events. 

SportsCarolina PanthersJohnson C Smith University
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
