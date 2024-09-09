© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Johnson C. Smith University to distribute more than 400 laptops to new students

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published September 9, 2024 at 4:11 AM EDT
Johnson C. Smith University plans to distribute a few hundred laptops to new students on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, to help boost students' performance.
Johnson C. Smith University
Johnson C. Smith University plans to distribute more than 400 laptops to new students on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Johnson C. Smith University plans to distribute more than 400 laptops to new students on Monday, with the aim of boosting students' academic performance.

The university plans to hand out hundreds of laptops to freshman and transfer students. It’s part of the Charlotte Inclusive Tech-Innovation Pilot program that was funded through a nearly $6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

JCSU’s John A. Oliver oversees the initiative and said the laptops will have a meaningful impact on students who can’t afford computers.

“Removing that barrier, that obstacle will definitely lead to higher retention rates,” Oliver said. “We definitely believe it will lead to high course participation and completion, and we believe it will lead to greater academic performance.”

E2D, short for Eliminate the Digital Divide, is helping to provide refurbished laptops. JCSU has used the U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration grant to make technological upgrades around campus, including moving the campus network from 2G to 5G bandwidth.

The university has also used the grant to help community members in neighborhoods surrounding the school access affordable internet services.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Johnson C Smith UniversityTechnologyEducation
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service. Major support for WFAE's Race & Equity Team comes from Novant Health.
See stories by Elvis Menayese