A man was shot and killed last night, while standing on the patio of a bar in east Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 11:40pm at Smokey Joe's Cafe on Briar Creek Road and Monroe Road.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The initial investigation indicates an unknown suspect(s) fired several shots into the parking lot and at the building of the bar," says CMPD.