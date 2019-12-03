Newton-Conover City Schools Considering CBD Ban On School Property

By Claire Donnelly 5 hours ago
  • CBD oil
    Newton-Conover Schools are considering an explicit ban on CBD products.
    Pixabay

 

Newton-Conover City Schools, a district about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte, is considering adopting a policy that would explicitly ban students from having CBD on school property. 

CBD has been covered under a policy that prohibits drugs, but Newton-Conover officials want to avoid confusion. So, they want the school board to specifically ban the chemical that’s found in cannabis and hemp, said district Executive Director of Operations Sylvia White.

"We all ride down the street now and we see 'CBD sold here' so you hear more communication about it," White said. "We’ve not specifically had people come to school and ask. But if they do, it’s clarified so it’s not a question now."

The North Carolina School Boards Association has recommended that all districts specifically ban CBD in their anti-drug policies.

Advocates say CBD, which is non-intoxicating, helps alleviate conditions such as anxiety, chronic pain and insomnia, although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has only approved it to treat two severe forms of epilepsy.

The Newton-Conover school board is scheduled to vote on the CBD ban Dec. 9.

Tags: 
CBD
Newton-conover
Top News

Related Content

North Carolina's CBD Industry Is Blooming, But Legality Remains Hazy

By Jan 17, 2019
Nick de la Canal / WFAE

Cannabidiol — or CBD as it's known — is gaining popularity in North Carolina and around the country. At least six new CBD stores have opened around Charlotte over the last year, and other restaurants and stores have begun incorporating CBD into their menus. All of them are operating in gray legal territory.

NC Agriculture Dept Seeks To Clarify CBD Rules

By Feb 9, 2019
Nick de la Canal / WFAE

The North Carolina Agriculture Department is trying to educate manufacturers and sellers of products containing cannabidiol or CBD oil. The department is sending out letters next week explaining what is legal. 