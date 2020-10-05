-
Hemp, the non-psychoactive relative of marijuana, is legal across the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill -- as long as it contains no more than 0.3%…
-
Newton-Conover City Schools, a district about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte, is considering adopting a policy that would explicitly ban students from…
-
There’s a new product on the shelves at some Harris Teeter stores in Charlotte: cannabis. Some locations last week began offering a small selection of…
-
CBD oil sales are booming right now, but there's a threat looming for the small mom and pop CBD oil stores in Charlotte. Big retail chains are now looking…
-
The North Carolina Agriculture Department is trying to educate manufacturers and sellers of products containing cannabidiol or CBD oil. The department is…
-
Cannabidiol — or CBD as it's known — is gaining popularity in North Carolina and around the country. At least six new CBD stores have opened around…