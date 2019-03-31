Police Investigate Killing In South Charlotte

Police are investigating an overnight homicide in South Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers were called a little after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported domestic disturbance in the 3900 block of Bon-Rea Drive, off Highway 51. When officers got there, they discovered an adult male, who was pronounced dead by Medic.

In a press release, CMPD did not say how the man was killed. His name was being withheld until police could notify family members.

Police did not give a motive or say whether they’ve identified a suspect. CMPD asked anyone with information in the case to call either 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.