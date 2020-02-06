Police: One Dead In Charlotte Restaurant Shooting

Police say a person was shot to death Wednesday night at a restaurant in southwest Charlotte.

The shooting at La Poblanita Bar and Grill in the 1900 block of Westinghouse Boulevard was reported just after 9 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the male victim was dead inside the restaurant when they got to the scene.

The name of the person who was shot has not yet been released.

CMPD told WCNC that a robbery may have been involved. No further information was immediately available.

This would be the eighth homicide reported in Charlotte this year.

CMPD asks anyone with information on the case to call 704-432-8477.