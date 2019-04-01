Republican Convention Will Delay Streetcar Construction, Pushing Opening To 2021

The Charlotte Area Transit System said Monday that the Republican National Convention in August 2020 at the Spectrum Center will require all streetcar construction to cease for 60 to 90 days, and will likely push the opening of the Gold Line's second phase to early 2021.

CATS hoped to open the second phase of the streetcar in August 2020.

CATS chief executive John Lewis said the Department of Homeland Security recently informed the city that security preparations for the RNC will require work to stop on the extension, which runs on Trade Street in front of the arena.

Lewis said he will ask the Federal Transit Administration for a six-month extension to open the line. He said he expects the FTA to approve the extension.

The first phase of the streetcar opened in 2015, and runs 1.5 miles. The second phase of the Gold Line will extend the line by 2.5 miles, to Johnson C. Smith University to the west and Sunnyside Avenue to the east.

The second phase is projected to cost $150 million, with the federal government giving the city a $75 million grant.

For people who use the streetcar today, there is more bad news.

CATS said it will need to close the streetcar this summer, for six to eight months, to raise the existing platforms by a few inches.

The streetcar today uses green and yellow replica Gomaco trolleys. When the second phase opens in either 2020 or 2021, CATS will use new modern streetcars that resemble the Lynx Bue Line vehicles. To accomodate those new streetcars, Lewis said it needs the platforms to be higher.

Republican council member Tariq Bokhari was upset about the streetcar news, as well as earlier news this year that the Cross Charlotte Trail was short $77 million to be completed.

"The window is closing on how long we can say these are good news stories," Bokhari said. "We have to get a handle of this."