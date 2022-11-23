Resources for Latino immigrants in the Charlotte area
The holiday season continues to be a difficult time for many families in the Charlotte area. For Latino immigrants in the area, issues like language barriers and access to health care can make this time of year even more difficult.
WFAE compiled this list of various resources in the Charlotte area for Latino immigrants. These organizations offer bilingual assistance with everything from health care and legal assistance to English classes.
Alianza de Venezolanos en Charlotte
Address: N/A
Contact(s): (704)-533-2682 | Info@AVCCharlotte.org
The AVC organization was originally formed by Venezuelans in 2016, with the goal to provide assistance to Venezuelan immigrants trying to make Charlotte and its surrounding areas their new home. AVC does this by mobilizing individuals and organizations to give, advocate and volunteer their time to help the Venezuelan community to achieve their goals and thrive in their new lives.
AMEXCAN NC Latinx Resource Directory
A Google Maps resource directory of Latinx-serving organizations across all of North Carolina. Created by AMEXCAN North Carolina.
Camino Health Center
Address: 201 Stetson Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Contact(s): (704) 596-5606
The Camino Health Center is a bilingual (Spanish and English) nonprofit that provides assistance for food, medical assistance, and clothing. People are encouraged to apply to their food pantry by completing an application. Additionally, the Camino Community Center has a thrift store with low-priced clothes.
Catholic Charities of Charlotte
Address: 1123 S. Church Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
Contact(s): P: (704) 370-3262, F: 704-370-3290
The Food Pantry is open 10:00-12:00 p.m. Tuesdays and 1:00-3:00 p.m. Thursdays in the Charlotte Office.
The CC Immigration Program is accredited by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to represent individuals and families before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The bilingual staff (English/Spanish) assists people in better understanding their legal status and determining if they are eligible for any immigration benefits.
Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy
Address: 5535 Albemarle Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212
Contact(s): (704) 376-1600 | Linea de Español: (800) 247-1931
The immigrant justice legal assistance program protects low-income, non-English-speaking, Latino residents and immigrants of other national origins from exploitation.
Crisis Assistance Ministry
Address: 500 A Spratt Street, Charlotte, NC 28206
Contact(s): (704) 371-3001
Store Phone to set appointments: (704) 371-3001
Crisis Assistance Ministry helps Mecklenburg County families experiencing poverty with life’s most basic needs: emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities, clothing, household goods, furniture, beds, and appliances provided free of charge.
The Free Store offers clothing, shoes, and household items free of charge to local individuals and families.
El Puente Hispano
Address: 335 Ann Street NW, Concord, NC 28025
Contact(s): (980)-389-0615 | info@elpuentehispanoNC.org
El Puente Hispano offers programs that promote health, education, civic engagement, mentoring and social services.
International House
Address: 1817 Central Avenue, Suite 215 Charlotte, NC 28205
Contact(s): (704) 333-8099 | info@ihclt.org
Citizenship, low-cost English classes, tutoring, affordable legal assistance, summer learning opportunities for young English-learners
Latin American Coalition
Address: 4938 Central Avenue Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28205
Contact(s): (704) 531-3848
The Latin American Coalition offers services through its Immigrant Welcome Center, its Economic and Workforce Center, and its Immigration and Legal Center, among other initiatives. Their Social Service to Social Action strategy offers direct service intervention, integration support, alliance building, and institutional and systems change — all building toward meaningful culture and policy change.
Latino Commission on AIDs
Address: 5720 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 201, Durham, NC 27713
Contact(s): (984) 260-0883
A national program that offers capacity-building assistance, community mobilization, and education on HIV, Hepatitis C, immigration, stigma, and other issues affecting Latinx people living with HIV
Legal Aid of North Carolina – Battered Immigrant Project
Address: 5525 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
Contact(s): Anna M. Cushman | AnnaC2@legalaidnc.org
Helpline: 1(866) 204-7612, Tuesdays (3:30 -7:30 p.m.) and Thursdays (9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.)
Legal Aid of NC is a non-profit law firm whose Battered Immigrant Project represents immigrant survivors of DV/SA/HT across NC with their immigration matters. The work is provided on a pro bono basis to low-income survivors statewide.
If you are working with an immigrant who has experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking, the group may be able to help them get their immigration status settled to provide some degree of personal stability.
ourBRIDGE for KIDS
Address: 3925 Willard Farrow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Contact(s): Shani Mann | shani@joinourbridge.org
To volunteer or donate: volunteering@joinourbridge.org
ourBRIDGE for Kids is a nonprofit organization that supports the immigrant and refugee community in Charlotte, NC by providing an out-of-school program and through community-based initiatives. ourBRIDGE is expanding to a second site off Nations Ford this school year. The site will house a new K-5 program for 75 English Language Learners primarily from Montclaire and Starmount elementary schools.
Project 658
Address: 3646 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Contact(s): (704) 733-9934 | info@project658.com
Job training and resume workshops, English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, Culinary Arts School, tutoring for young English learners, free/low-cost clinic for immigrants
Refugee Health: Mecklenburg County Public Health
Address: 249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Contact(s): (704) 336-4700 | meckhealth@mecklenburgcountync.gov
Health exams and referral for follow-up medical care for Refugees, Parolees, and Asylees
Refugee Public Assistance: Mecklenburg County DSS
Address: 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Contact(s): (704) 336-3000
Short-term transitional assistance with employment, transportation, skill certification, English, and cash for refugees
Refugee Support Services
Address: 3925 Willard Farrow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Contact(s): (704) 458-3245
Refugee Support Services is a 501(c)3 nonprofit post-resettlement organization that facilitates programs and intercultural relationships to promote individual autonomy, cultivate social capital, and enrich our community.
