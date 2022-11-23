Resources for Latino immigrants in the Charlotte area

The holiday season continues to be a difficult time for many families in the Charlotte area. For Latino immigrants in the area, issues like language barriers and access to health care can make this time of year even more difficult.

WFAE compiled this list of various resources in the Charlotte area for Latino immigrants. These organizations offer bilingual assistance with everything from health care and legal assistance to English classes.

Alianza de Venezolanos en Charlotte

Address: N/A

Contact(s): (704)-533-2682 | Info@AVCCharlotte.org

The AVC organization was originally formed by Venezuelans in 2016, with the goal to provide assistance to Venezuelan immigrants trying to make Charlotte and its surrounding areas their new home. AVC does this by mobilizing individuals and organizations to give, advocate and volunteer their time to help the Venezuelan community to achieve their goals and thrive in their new lives.

AMEXCAN NC Latinx Resource Directory

A Google Maps resource directory of Latinx-serving organizations across all of North Carolina. Created by AMEXCAN North Carolina.

Camino Health Center

Address: 201 Stetson Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262

Contact(s): (704) 596-5606

The Camino Health Center is a bilingual (Spanish and English) nonprofit that provides assistance for food, medical assistance, and clothing. People are encouraged to apply to their food pantry by completing an application. Additionally, the Camino Community Center has a thrift store with low-priced clothes.

Catholic Charities of Charlotte

Address: 1123 S. Church Street, Charlotte, NC 28203

Contact(s): P: (704) 370-3262, F: 704-370-3290

The Food Pantry is open 10:00-12:00 p.m. Tuesdays and 1:00-3:00 p.m. Thursdays in the Charlotte Office.

The CC Immigration Program is accredited by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to represent individuals and families before the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The bilingual staff (English/Spanish) assists people in better understanding their legal status and determining if they are eligible for any immigration benefits.

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy

Address: 5535 Albemarle Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212

Contact(s): (704) 376-1600 | Linea de Español: (800) 247-1931

The immigrant justice legal assistance program protects low-income, non-English-speaking, Latino residents and immigrants of other national origins from exploitation.

Crisis Assistance Ministry

Address: 500 A Spratt Street, Charlotte, NC 28206

Contact(s): (704) 371-3001

Store Phone to set appointments: (704) 371-3001

Crisis Assistance Ministry helps Mecklenburg County families experiencing poverty with life’s most basic needs: emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities, clothing, household goods, furniture, beds, and appliances provided free of charge.

The Free Store offers clothing, shoes, and household items free of charge to local individuals and families.

El Puente Hispano

Address: 335 Ann Street NW, Concord, NC 28025

Contact(s): (980)-389-0615 | info@elpuentehispanoNC.org

El Puente Hispano offers programs that promote health, education, civic engagement, mentoring and social services.

​International House

Address: 1817 Central Avenue, Suite 215 Charlotte, NC 28205

Contact(s): (704) 333-8099 | info@ihclt.org

Citizenship, low-cost English classes, tutoring, affordable legal assistance, summer learning opportunities for young English-learners

Latin American Coalition

Address: 4938 Central Avenue Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28205

Contact(s): (704) 531-3848

The Latin American Coalition offers services through its Immigrant Welcome Center, its Economic and Workforce Center, and its Immigration and Legal Center, among other initiatives. Their Social Service to Social Action strategy offers direct service intervention, integration support, alliance building, and institutional and systems change — all building toward meaningful culture and policy change.

​Latino Commission on AIDs

Address: 5720 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 201, Durham, NC 27713

Contact(s): (984) 260-0883

A national program that offers capacity-building assistance, community mobilization, and education on HIV, Hepatitis C, immigration, stigma, and other issues affecting Latinx people living with HIV

Legal Aid of North Carolina – Battered Immigrant Project

Address: 5525 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28212

Contact(s): Anna M. Cushman | AnnaC2@legalaidnc.org

Helpline: 1(866) 204-7612, Tuesdays (3:30 -7:30 p.m.) and Thursdays (9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.)

Legal Aid of NC is a non-profit law firm whose Battered Immigrant Project represents immigrant survivors of DV/SA/HT across NC with their immigration matters. The work is provided on a pro bono basis to low-income survivors statewide.

If you are working with an immigrant who has experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, or human trafficking, the group may be able to help them get their immigration status settled to provide some degree of personal stability.

ourBRIDGE for KIDS

Address: 3925 Willard Farrow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215

Contact(s): Shani Mann | shani@joinourbridge.org

To volunteer or donate: volunteering@joinourbridge.org

ourBRIDGE for Kids is a nonprofit organization that supports the immigrant and refugee community in Charlotte, NC by providing an out-of-school program and through community-based initiatives. ourBRIDGE is expanding to a second site off Nations Ford this school year. The site will house a new K-5 program for 75 English Language Learners primarily from Montclaire and Starmount elementary schools.

​Project 658

Address: 3646 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205

Contact(s): (704) 733-9934 | info@project658.com

Job training and resume workshops, English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, Culinary Arts School, tutoring for young English learners, free/low-cost clinic for immigrants

​Refugee Health: Mecklenburg County Public Health

Address: 249 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Contact(s): (704) 336-4700 | meckhealth@mecklenburgcountync.gov

Health exams and referral for follow-up medical care for Refugees, Parolees, and Asylees

​Refugee Public Assistance: Mecklenburg County DSS

Address: 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Contact(s): (704) 336-3000

Short-term transitional assistance with employment, transportation, skill certification, English, and cash for refugees

Refugee Support Services

Address: 3925 Willard Farrow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215

Contact(s): (704) 458-3245

Refugee Support Services is a 501(c)3 nonprofit post-resettlement organization that facilitates programs and intercultural relationships to promote individual autonomy, cultivate social capital, and enrich our community.

