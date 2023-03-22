© 2023 WFAE
Race & Equity

Latino education leadership program expands its impact in North Carolina

WFAE | By Kayla Young
Published March 22, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT
latinxed Fellows-2022-02.jpg
LatinxEd
/
LatinxEd fellows come from a range of professional backgrounds and share an interest in creating more equitable education.

A professional development program aimed at increasing Latino leadership in North Carolina education is expected to quadruple in size this year.

LatinxEd, an education nonprofit that serves the Latino community, opened applications this week for its third fellowship cycle. The new cohort of education leaders is expected to grow from 15 to about 70 people, following a $500,000 award from NewSchools Venture Fund.

To participate, applicants should have cultural roots in Latin America and reside in North Carolina.

The selected group will include youth, adults and professionals from diverse backgrounds, said fellowship manager Mirella Cisneros. Participants are not required to be U.S. citizens or to speak Spanish.

“We want to recognize the spectrum of leadership that exists in our community,” Cisneros said. “We believe that you can be an education leader regardless of your age or your career path.”

A goal of the program is to increase Latino representation in the education system and, as a result, better serve the Latino community.

“A lot of us have that personal experience going through the education system, not seeing ourselves represented, feeling isolated, or just like we can't show up as who we really are because representation isn't there,” Cisneros said. “This is an opportunity to, one, continue to address those needs, but also uplift the number of education leaders we have across the state.”

The application deadline is April 23. The six-month program begins in June.

Race & Equity EducationNorth Carolina
Kayla Young
Kayla Young is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race, equity, and immigration for WFAE and La Noticia, an independent Spanish-language news organization based in Charlotte. Major support for WFAE's Race & Equity Team comes from Novant Health and Wells Fargo.
