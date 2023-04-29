© 2023 WFAE
Race & Equity

Lumbee Tribe wins NC lawmakers' support for federal recognition

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published April 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT
Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery, center, stands on the floor of the North Carolina House as lawmakers vote on a resolution supporting federal recognition for the tribe on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The North Carolina House this week passed a resolution calling for full federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe, based in Robeson County.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to talk about the ongoing effort, and what recognition could mean for the tribe.

The tribe achieved partial recognition from Congress in 1956 but was barred from receiving federal services or benefits for American Indians, leaving members in what tribal leaders call a "legal limbo."

The resolution approved on Wednesday means the Lumbees now have bi-partisan support from state lawmakers for full federal recognition.

Also supporting the effort are North Carolina's two Republican senators, Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, as well as Republican Rep. David Rouzer, who've introduced federal legislation calling for recognition.

Race & Equity Lumbee
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
