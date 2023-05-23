Meet Janette Kinard: Serving teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Janette Kinard founded Champion House of Care ten years ago to serve teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities – providing them with life skills, job training, and ways to interact with each other and their community. But she's expanded the group to help fill needs where she sees them.

Kinard found a place to sit between a box full of prom dresses and one filled with toiletries when we talked on a recent morning. The room was packed with items that support all the roles she’s taken on. She was preparing to host a prom for more than one hundred people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The toiletries were for children living in the hotels that surround Sugar Creek Road and Interstate-85 where Kinard’s group is located. “One time they called me the ‘Angel on the Block,’ now they all just call me ‘Mama,’” Kinard said.

The community around Sugar Creek and I-85 has a lot of needs. Many families who can’t find affordable housing live in the hotels surrounding the intersection. Police say the hotels are also an easy stop-off for people using I-85 as a conduit for crimes.

“I've been here nine years and it's gotten better or worse, better or worse. It's time to change it,” Kinard said.