Race and Health

For five decades, NorthPoint Health & Wellness Center has confronted the ways disparities can hurt its patients' health. Community leaders say it's a model for cities facing similar struggles.
Physician Taison Bell reflects on the messaging around COVID-19 disparities and whether that's impacted how some people are responding to measures to control the virus.
The National Medical Association says it will independently vet clinical trial data and decisions by the Food and Drug Administration.
With more complete racial data for COVID-19 available, the trends are impossible to ignore: Minorities are getting sick and dying at disproportionate rates. Here's a state-by-state analysis.
According to data reported to the CDC, 121 children died from COVID-19 between February and July of this year. And 78% of the children who died were Hispanic, Black or Native American.
Ana Chagoyán lost her 40-year-old brother Juan from what a Charlotte hospital says was COVID-19 pneumonia. Before Juan's death on July 20, Ana said, her…
A century of U.S. statistics finds mortality rates and life expectancy were much worse for Black Americans during pre-pandemic years than they have been for white people during the COVID-19 crisis.
A Latinx neighborhood in a wealthy California county hard-hit by COVID-19 reflects on the complex challenges and policy failures affecting vulnerable communities across the U.S. during the pandemic.
Three times as many Black Americans as whites have also become infected with the coronavirus, according to the National Urban League report, based partly on data from Johns Hopkins University.
One out of three children hospitalized for the coronavirus was admitted to the intensive care unit, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, analyzing data from 14 states.