How a Charlotte church program saved a man's health — and life

For years, Arthur "AJ" Johns struggled with his health and his weight, until he says his life was saved by a healthy living program at Fifteenth Street Church of God on East 15th Street.

His friend and minister, Bishop Wade Ferguson, introduced him to the program, called "Village HeartBEAT." They shared a conversation about the experience in the StoryCorps mobile recording booth.

